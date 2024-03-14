Queen’s University providing protective eyewear for viewing solar eclipse

Send this page to someone via email

April 8 is set to be a big day in the Limestone City.

For the first time in nearly 700 years, Kingston, Ont., falls in the direct path of a total solar eclipse, but viewing this brilliant phenomenon isn’t as simple as looking up.

First, you need to get the proper eye protection.

“There’s something called solar retinopathy. When you look at the sun for too long, you can get damage at the sensitive cells at the back of you eye so you can see,” said Rob Knobel, an associate professor at Queen’s University and also the man who is heading up the university’s efforts surrounding the eclipse.

But how do you avoid this? By getting a special pair of glasses called solar glasses which block out almost 100 per cent of light.

With that in mind, Queen’s University is giving away 120,000 pairs of solar glasses.

Before you go dashing off to watch the sun get blocked by the moon, Knobel said it’s important to make sure that the glasses you’ve bought are up to snuff.

“So what you want to get is glasses that are certified by ISO, international standards association,” said Knobel.

Visit Kingston is also selling special merchandise for the eclipse, including the glasses that can be purchased at the visitor information centre.

Along with Knobel are a number of student ambassadors for the eclipse.

They’re science students who will be at the various viewing spots to help offer knowledge on what people are seeing.

“This is totally a once-in-a-lifetime event. Having 100-per cent totality is really rare and I’m really excited to see some of the various effects like Baily’s beads and the corona effect,” said fourth-year engineering physics student Ekin Yelkin.

“It’s a wonderful stroke of fate. It’s incredible that I got into Queen’s right at the time when the eclipse would be here,” added first-year astrophysics graduate student Brandon Shane.

Some people may feel compelled to take a picture during the astonishing moment of totality, but Knobel warns that without a proper solar filter to protect your lens, your phone or camera can get seriously damaged.

“You don’t have to take pictures, the pictures are available. Just experience it,” he said.