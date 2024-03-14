Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Critics say Alberta renewables report contradicts government proposals for industry

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2024 3:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Renewable energy advocates react to new Alberta rules'
Renewable energy advocates react to new Alberta rules
Senior electricity analyst at the Pembina Institute Jason Wang joins Global News Morning Calgary to discuss the new rules revealed by the Alberta government around wind and solar projects. – Feb 29, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Critics are asking why the Alberta government’s proposed regulations on renewable power seem to have ignored the conclusions of its own utilities regulator.

Sarah Elmeligi, Opposition New Democrat environment critic, points out the governing United Conservatives had in hand a report from the Alberta Utilities Commission by the end of January.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

That report, released yesterday, concludes renewables pose little threat to Alberta’s agriculture or environment and that concerns can be largely addressed with existing rules.

Those conclusions are in sharp contrast to the rules the government proposed in February that would limit renewables on good farmland, erect a buffer zone around protected areas and create new rules to ensure cleanup.

Trending Now

Elmeligi says those measures don’t line up with what the government was hearing from its own advisers.

Story continues below advertisement

She says the mismatch is hypocritical, given that the possible conditions for renewables aren’t imposed on other industries.

More on Calgary
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices