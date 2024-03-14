‘Help protect people’: B.C. to unveil new legislation for public safety

Send this page to someone via email

Public safety has been top of mind for British Columbians as of late with several community rallies being held around the province.

In the hope of addressing these concerns, B.C. Premier David Eby and B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma will be holding an announcement.

Global News will be holding a live stream of the announcement, which is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Thursday.

2:11 Surrey community groups say public safety concerns growing

It is expected the two will be unveiling new legislation that aims to “help protect people” in the province, the B.C. government said.

Community members around the province have been vocal regarding concerns about repeat offenders, lack of justice and accountability, sexual offenders, shootings, and property crimes.

4:07 Save Our Streets Coalition doubles

— More to come …