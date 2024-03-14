Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

‘Help protect people’: B.C. to unveil new legislation for public safety

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 14, 2024 12:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Surrey public forum looks to address community safety concerns'
Surrey public forum looks to address community safety concerns
RELATED: Gun violence and extortion letters have left people in Surrey feeling fearful. Hindu community leaders are holding a public safety forum to discuss their concerns. Global News Morning speaks with organizer Satish Kumar of the Vedic Hindu Cultural Society of BC – Jan 6, 2024
Public safety has been top of mind for British Columbians as of late with several community rallies being held around the province.

In the hope of addressing these concerns, B.C. Premier David Eby and B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma will be holding an announcement.

Global News will be holding a live stream of the announcement, which is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Surrey community groups say public safety concerns growing'
Surrey community groups say public safety concerns growing

It is expected the two will be unveiling new legislation that aims to “help protect people” in the province, the B.C. government said.

Community members around the province have been vocal regarding concerns about repeat offenders, lack of justice and accountability, sexual offenders, shootings, and property crimes.

Click to play video: 'Save Our Streets Coalition doubles'
Save Our Streets Coalition doubles

— More to come …

