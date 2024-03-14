Thousands of Insignia air fryer products recalled in Canada, U.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of thousands of Insignia air fryer products have been recalled in Canada and the U.S. over concerns of overheating, the possibility of melting or breaking handles, and a potential fire or burn risk.

The recall impacts Insignia digital air fryers, analog air fryers and digital air fryer ovens with their cooking capacities ranging from 3.4 to 10 quarts, with plastic or a mixture of plastic and stainless steel bodies. “INSIGNIA” can be found on the top or front of each unit, with a rating label on the underside that identifies the brand, model number and other information.

The recall is a joint effort by Health Canada, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Best Buy Canada.

View image in full screen

According to the Health Canada, in addition to the potential of overheating and breakages, the air fryer ovens may overheat and glass on the doors may break, which could also pose a potential fire, burn or laceration hazard.

As of Feb. 20, 2024, Insignia has received six reports of incidents in Canada in which the handles on the air fryers melted or broke, with one incident of the glass breaking on an air fryer oven. There have been no reports of injuries so far.

The issues are also impacting the brand’s products in the U.S., with it reporting 24 reports of overheating, melting or glass shattering, including six reports of air fryers catching fire. There have been no reported injuries or property damage in the U.S. from the incidents.

The affected products were sold from September 2021 to November 2023, with 99,903 affected products sold in Canada and another 183,443 in the U.S.

View image in full screen

Customers who have one of the impacted products in Canada should immediately unplug and stop using them and visit https://www.recallrtr.com/airfryer. Customers should take a photo of the recalled unit with the power cord unplugged, as well as of the model number and purchase receipt and send to the website.

Health Canada notes customers can also call Best Buy Canada to register their recalled product. The retail store will be providing gift cards equal to the full purchase price of the product if a receipt is provided, but those without can still receive a $75 gift card.

Anyone who has a health or safety incident to report related to using the product are advised to fill out a consumer product incident report form.