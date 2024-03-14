Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, March 14

See more sharing options

Saskatoon Public Schools supporting deaf and hard of hearing students, Ward 9 Coun. Bev Dubois, and Nautilus seeks a home in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, March 14, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Supporting deaf and hard of hearing students at SPS

Several programs at Saskatoon Public Schools help support students who are deaf and hard of hearing.

One of the goals of a special preschool program at Lawson Heights School is listening and spoken language.

Chantal Wagner learns more about the Language Learning Preschool and meets a student benefiting from the program in Family Matters.

4:00 Supporting deaf and hard of hearing students at SPS

Affordable housing, downtown arena funding before Saskatoon city committee

City councillors are looking at several locations for affordable housing under the federal Housing Accelerator Fund.

Councillors are also considering funding options for the Downtown Events and Entertainment District, including private partnerships.

Ward 9 Coun. Bev Dubois talks with Chris Carr about these issues along with her intentions for this fall’s municipal election.

4:30 Affordable housing, downtown arena funding before city committee

Saskatoon SPCA seeks a new home for Nautilus

The Saskatoon SPCA is settling into its new location and is holding an open house to give people a look at the new facility.

Jemma Omidian with details about the open house along with an ongoing 50/50 draw.

Omidian also introduces us to Nautilus, an 11-week-old puppy in search of a new home.

3:41 Saskatoon SPCA seeks a new home for Nautilus

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, March 14

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, March 14.

