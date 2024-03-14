Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

S&P/TSX composite and U.S. markets down amid drop in industrials, telecoms

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2024 11:59 am
1 min read
A Toronto Stock Exchange ticker is seen at The Exchange Tower in Toronto on Thursday, August 18, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim. View image in full screen
A Toronto Stock Exchange ticker is seen at The Exchange Tower in Toronto on Thursday, August 18, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim. AVE
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Industrials and telecommunications pushed Canada’s main stock index down in late-morning trading as U.S. markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 182.50 points at 21,787.61.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 87.63 points at 38,955.69. The S&P 500 index was down 13.97 points at 5,151.34, while the Nasdaq composite was down 30.20 points at 16,147.56.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.90 cents US compared with 74.23 cents US on Wednesday.

Trending Now

The April crude oil contract was up US$1.16 at US$80.88 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up three cents at US$1.68 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$18.10 at US$2,162.70 an ounce and the May copper contract was down almost four cents at US$4.23 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Money
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices