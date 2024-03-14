Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops seek suspect in mischief food-soiling incident

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 14, 2024 12:34 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police are looking to identify this man in connection with a mischief incident Wednesday.
Winnipeg police are looking to identify this man in connection with a mischief incident Wednesday. Winnipeg Police Service
Winnipeg police are looking to identify a man they believe was involved in a mischief incident involving damage to food at an Empress Street business.

Police said they were called to the business around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, where they learned a man had allegedly placed his muddy hands into bulk food storage bins — rendering an estimated $2,000 worth of food unsellable — before taking off on foot.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
The suspect is described as between the ages of 25 and 35 with a medium build and between five feet seven and five feet 11 inches tall. He was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie and light-coloured, loose-fitting pants and had dark hair with a goatee and partial beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

