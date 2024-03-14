Winnipeg cops seek suspect in mischief food-soiling incident

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are looking to identify a man they believe was involved in a mischief incident involving damage to food at an Empress Street business.

Police said they were called to the business around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, where they learned a man had allegedly placed his muddy hands into bulk food storage bins — rendering an estimated $2,000 worth of food unsellable — before taking off on foot.

The suspect is described as between the ages of 25 and 35 with a medium build and between five feet seven and five feet 11 inches tall. He was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie and light-coloured, loose-fitting pants and had dark hair with a goatee and partial beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).