One dead after trailer ignites on Surrey driveway

One person has died in Surrey due to a fire in a trailer.

Just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, a travel trailer that was sitting in a driveway on 121A Street, near 84 Avenue, ignited.

Residents quickly stepped in, including a man with a truck who was able to drag the trailer onto the street in an effort to save the nearby house.

Firefighters then arrived and were able to handle the fire.

A nearby resident spoke with Global News, Wednesday night.

“A neighbour pulled the trailer onto the road so the house was safe. We heard an explosion and the fire got real big,” Amanat Kaur said. “(The) firefighters then came and settled it all down.”

According to Surrey Fire Service, a body was found inside the trailer, shortly after the blaze was extinguished.

Surrey RCMP officers are investigating.

“At this time the cause of the fire is unknown, however, is not deemed to be suspicious and may have been self-inflicted or accidental,” Staff Sgt. Brad Essex told Global News.

Residents told Global News that a man owns the home and lives in the trailer parked out front.