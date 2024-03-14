Sea Bears re-sign Canadian forward Osayande after stint overseas

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Sea Bears have re-signed a veteran forward ahead of this spring’s start to the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season.

Canadian Shane Osayande, 31, has played professionally in several international locations, including Lebanon, Germany, Spain, Venezuela, and most recently Qatar, where he spent time with the Al Shamal team last year after the Sea Bears’ season ended.

The 6’7″ Osayande previously won a CEBL championship with the Saskatchewan Rattlers in 2019, and finished tenth overall in the league last season for blocks.

GUESS WHO'S BACK ⁉️ Mr. Reliable will again be putting in WORK at Canada Life Centre this summer 😤 MORE HERE: https://t.co/ERewnlu9sJ pic.twitter.com/NyEvZl2A3H — Winnipeg Sea Bears (@wpgseabears) March 14, 2024

“We are happy to re-sign Shane Osayande for the 2024 CEBL season,” Sea Bears coach and GM Mike Taylor said Thursday in a statement.

“Joining us mid-season last summer, Shane made a positive impact for us doing the dirty work defensively. Shane was an excellent teammate,

adds athleticism and CEBL Championship experience to our front court and provides important roster continuity.”

Osayande is the fifth Canadian to be signed to the Winnipeg squad for the upcoming season. The CEBL’s rules require at least two Canadian players on the court at all times, and for a minimum of six to eight Canadians on a team’s active roster, depending on the roster’s size.

Training camp for the Sea Bears’ sophomore season begins May 13 in Winnipeg, with the home opener scheduled for May 24 against defending champions, the Scarborough Shooting Stars.

