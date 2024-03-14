Menu

Sports

Sea Bears re-sign Canadian forward Osayande after stint overseas

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 14, 2024 11:52 am
1 min read
The Winnipeg Sea Bears have re-signed a veteran forward ahead of this spring’s start to the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season.

Canadian Shane Osayande, 31, has played professionally in several international locations, including Lebanon, Germany, Spain, Venezuela, and most recently Qatar, where he spent time with the Al Shamal team last year after the Sea Bears’ season ended.

The 6’7″ Osayande previously won a CEBL championship with the Saskatchewan Rattlers in 2019, and finished tenth overall in the league last season for blocks.

“We are happy to re-sign Shane Osayande for the 2024 CEBL season,” Sea Bears coach and GM Mike Taylor said Thursday in a statement.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
“Joining us mid-season last summer, Shane made a positive impact for us doing the dirty work defensively. Shane was an excellent teammate,
adds athleticism and CEBL Championship experience to our front court and provides important roster continuity.”

Osayande is the fifth Canadian to be signed to the Winnipeg squad for the upcoming season. The CEBL’s rules require at least two Canadian players on the court at all times, and for a minimum of six to eight Canadians on a team’s active roster, depending on the roster’s size.

Training camp for the Sea Bears’ sophomore season begins May 13 in Winnipeg, with the home opener scheduled for May 24 against defending champions, the Scarborough Shooting Stars.

Sea Bears head coach excited to make Winnipeg year-round home

 

