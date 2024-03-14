Lower Mainland gas prices increase, could reach $2.30 by late spring: expert

A small jump in gas prices was seen Thursday morning — an increase of about two cents overnight.
It adds to the increases seen over the past week, where prices began at $1.88 a litre.
Thursday morning, most prices around the Lower Mainland are hovering around $1.93.
“What’s driven prices up from $1.88 last week to $1.96, which we’re going to pay tomorrow, I’d say about two-thirds of that is apparent shortness, or a crunch, in the supply, (which is) not made any better by (Burnaby Refinery’s) ongoing disruption,” gas expert Dan McTeague said.
But, according to McTeague, that is a small increase compared with what’s to come in late spring and early summer.
“As we look at summertime demand, that tends to be a premium of 15 cents a litre.… The new normal this summer, or at least late spring, could begin at a $2.20 or $2.30 a litre range and for that reason, I think motorists need to be best prepared for this very unpleasant reality,” McTeague said.
