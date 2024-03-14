Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Lower Mainland gas prices increase, could reach $2.30 by late spring: expert

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 14, 2024 10:35 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lower Mainland gas prices increase, could reach $2.30 by late spring: expert'
Lower Mainland gas prices increase, could reach $2.30 by late spring: expert
A small jump in prices was seen overnight in the Lower Mainland, but according to a gas expert, it is a small increase compared to what is coming in late spring. Andrea Macpherson has the latest.
A small jump in gas prices was seen Thursday morning — an increase of about two cents overnight.

It adds to the increases seen over the past week, where prices began at $1.88 a litre.

Thursday morning, most prices around the Lower Mainland are hovering around $1.93.

“What’s driven prices up from $1.88 last week to $1.96, which we’re going to pay tomorrow, I’d say about two-thirds of that is apparent shortness, or a crunch, in the supply, (which is) not made any better by (Burnaby Refinery’s) ongoing disruption,” gas expert Dan McTeague said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

But, according to McTeague, that is a small increase compared with what’s to come in late spring and early summer.

“As we look at summertime demand, that tends to be a premium of 15 cents a litre.… The new normal this summer, or at least late spring, could begin at a $2.20 or $2.30 a litre range and for that reason, I think motorists need to be best prepared for this very unpleasant reality,” McTeague said.

Click to play video: 'Burnaby refinery problems will boost gas prices'
Burnaby refinery problems will boost gas prices
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

