Supermodel Christie Brinkley has skin cancer removed from face: ‘I was lucky’

Christie Brinkley has revealed that she was diagnosed with skin cancer and underwent surgery on her face to treat the condition. She says she “was lucky” to catch the cancer early — and it was all thanks to her daughter.

Brinkley became a household name in the 80’s appearing on hundreds of magazine covers as a model, including an unprecedented three consecutive covers for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue from 1979 to 1981. But before her all-American looks were plastered on national ad campaigns, she states she was “basically a surfer girl from California,” Brinkley told New York Magazine in 2008.

Perhaps all that time in the sun caught up to the model, whose career now spans over 50 years. She revealed in an Instagram post Wednesday that she “got serious” about sun protection “a bit late,” and is advocating for everyone to be diligent about slathering on the SPF.

Brinkley shared in the post that she was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, which is considered the most common form of skin cancer in Canada, according to the Canadian Dermatology Association. The primary cause of basal cell carcinoma is exposure to ultraviolet radiation from the sun, and frequent sunburns can increase the risk of developing this kind of skin cancer.

Basal cell carcinoma is considered the least dangerous form of skin cancer, but the Canadian Dermatology Association warns it must be treated.

“Otherwise, it will continue to grow, invading and destroying surrounding tissue causing pain, bleeding and eventually causing disfigurement,” the association writes on its website.

Thankfully for Brinkley, doctors spotted the cancer early.

“I had great doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like an haute couture Dior,” Brinkley wrote on Instagram.

But Brinkley also revealed that, had it not been for her daughter, doctors likely wouldn’t have found the cancer so soon.

“I was lucky to find mine, because I was accompanying one of my daughters to HER check up,” Brinkley shared. “The Doctor was looking at each freckle with a magnifying glass… it wasn’t my appointment so I wasn’t going to say anything but at the VERY end I asked if he could just look at a little tiny dot I could feel as I applied my foundation. He took a look and knew immediately it needed a biopsy!”

She is now imploring everyone to “make your own good luck” and schedule a cancer screening appointment.

The supermodel shared photos of her face after the cancer was removed, showing a small circular incision near her left temple. She shared another photo showing the incision all stitched up.

The most common way to treat basal cell carcinoma is through surgery, according to the Canadian Cancer Society. A surgical excision of the cancer involves removing the affected area as well as some of the healthy tissue around it, called a surgical margin. It’s unclear what kind of surgery Brinkley received as treatment.

From now on, Brinkley says she will be “slathering on my SPF 30, reapplying as needed, wearing long sleeves and a wide brim hat. And doing regular total body check ups… that is a MUST!”