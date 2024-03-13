City greenlights permanent ‘Vancouver’ sign

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Vancouver will be getting a permanent sign bearing its name for selfie-seekers and tourists.

City council voted unanimously Wednesday to back the idea.

It comes after a temporary illuminated “Vancouver” sign between Canada Place and the Vancouver Convention Centre proved to be a massive hit with visitors and residents alike.

2:14 What is the true cost of hosting 7 FIFA World Cup games in Vancouver?

That sign was installed by the Vancouver Hotel Destination Association in partnership with the Port of Vancouver and the convention centre, but was only intended to last through the winter.

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver Coun. Peter Meiszner, who pitched the permanent sign idea, said it fits with the city’s identity as a tourist destination and upcoming duties as host city for the 2024 Grey Cup, 2025 Invictus Game and 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Wednesday’s motion directs city staff to come back with recommendations on locations, funding and design for a “high-profile permanent public outdoor Vancouver sign” by this fall.