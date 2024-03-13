Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

City greenlights permanent ‘Vancouver’ sign

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 13, 2024 9:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'City councillor pitches idea for permanent Vancouver sign'
City councillor pitches idea for permanent Vancouver sign
WATCH: Vancouver city councillor Peter Meiszner is pitching the idea of a permanent Vancouver sign, inspired by a temporary one near Canada Place. That sign was installed about two months ago, and has become a popular site for locals and tourists to take pictures. – Feb 28, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Vancouver will be getting a permanent sign bearing its name for selfie-seekers and tourists.

City council voted unanimously Wednesday to back the idea.

It comes after a temporary illuminated “Vancouver” sign between Canada Place and the Vancouver Convention Centre proved to be a massive hit with visitors and residents alike.

Click to play video: 'What is the true cost of hosting 7 FIFA World Cup games in Vancouver?'
What is the true cost of hosting 7 FIFA World Cup games in Vancouver?
Trending Now

That sign was installed by the Vancouver Hotel Destination Association in partnership with the Port of Vancouver and the convention centre, but was only intended to last through the winter.

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver Coun. Peter Meiszner, who pitched the permanent sign idea, said it fits with the city’s identity as a tourist destination and upcoming duties as host city for the 2024 Grey Cup, 2025 Invictus Game and 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Wednesday’s motion directs city staff to come back with recommendations on locations, funding and design for a “high-profile permanent public outdoor Vancouver sign” by this fall.

More on Money
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices