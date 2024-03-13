1 in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Calgary’s Beltline neighbourhood Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in life-threatening condition after a stabbing in Calgary’s Beltline neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, officers responded to calls of an altercation between several people involving “edged instruments” at around 3:30 p.m. The incident happened in the 1900 block of 4th Street Southwest. Police did not specify what the “edged instruments” were.

Police did not have information on the suspects.

–More to come…