1 in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Calgary’s Beltline neighbourhood Wednesday

One person is in life-threatening condition after a stabbing in Calgary’s Beltline neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon.
According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, officers responded to calls of an altercation between several people involving “edged instruments” at around 3:30 p.m. The incident happened in the 1900 block of 4th Street Southwest. Police did not specify what the “edged instruments” were.
Trending Now
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Police did not have information on the suspects.
–More to come…
More on Crime
- Thieves may be picking break-in victims by tracking their vehicles with GPS: B.C. RCMP
- Case of former Quebec judge accused of killing wife to end with guilty plea
- Bail denied for man accused of attacking women in Halifax home
- Victims, suspect in Toronto shooting that killed 2 and left 1 injured were related: police
Comments