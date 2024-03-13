Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Calgary’s Beltline neighbourhood Wednesday

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted March 13, 2024 6:41 pm
1 min read
One person is in life-threatening condition after a stabbing in Calgary's Beltline neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon. View image in full screen
One person is in life-threatening condition after a stabbing in Calgary's Beltline neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon. Ina Sidhu/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person is in life-threatening condition after a stabbing in Calgary’s Beltline neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, officers responded to calls of an altercation between several people involving “edged instruments” at around 3:30 p.m. The incident happened in the 1900 block of 4th Street Southwest. Police did not specify what the “edged instruments” were.

Trending Now
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police did not have information on the suspects.

–More to come…

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices