In its 40th year, Vancouver Fringe Festival says future is uncertain

Send this page to someone via email

For the past 40 years, Vancouver’s Fringe Festival has given artists the chance to showcase their work, launching dreams and careers.

But the popular event is struggling to make ends meet and organizers say they have already had to make some difficult decisions about the year’s festival.

“We made the tough decision to cut about one-third of the scope of our festival and we measure that in the number of artists that we can create space for,” executive director Duncan Watts-Grant told Global News.

“So in 2023, we had room for about 85 companies that have appeared on our festival and going into this year, in 2024, on our 40th anniversary, we’ll have about 65 companies participating.”

Watts-Grant said, like many organizations, the COVID-19 pandemic hit them hard.

Story continues below advertisement

While governments stepped up to provide emergency funds, those are no longer an option.

“What arts organizations are seeing is their granting or revenue is returning to pre-pandemic levels, which of course, given as we all know the level of inflation and the economic instability that we’re experiencing in our daily lives, it’s also affecting our organizations,” Watts-Grant said.

“So the short answer is our expenses have gone up and our revenues have either stayed the same or gone down.”

2:13 Just for Laughs comedy festival cancelled in Montreal as group seeks creditor protection

It has been a challenging time for art festivals across the country.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Recently, Just for Laughs comedy festivals in Montreal and Toronto were cancelled this year, along with the Regina Folk Festival.

Watts-Grant said the Fringe Festival also returns 100 per cent of the ticket profits to the artists and they subsidize the technical costs, which can add another challenge.

Story continues below advertisement

“That subsidy along with returning the ticket profits means that artists have a real financial basis to be able to present their work,” he said.

Majid Tafreshi, a fringe artist, actor, writer and producer in the theatre, has been in the festival for five years. He said he began his career in Vancouver thanks to the festival.

“Fringe helped me to build up my own community, theatre community and to connect with other artists,” Tafreshi said.

“Fringe was very welcoming and I love that and I think if it wasn’t because of Fringe, I wouldn’t have done these shows here in Vancouver.

“As an immigrant artist, it’s really hard to live and work here, especially in theatre,” he added. “So Fringe was very helpful for me as an artist, to give me the opportunity and the place to showcase my talents. So it’s been a great support for me.”

2:17 Tens of thousands attend Vancouver Lunar New Year parade

In a statement, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport said the Vancouver Fringe Festival received $104,600 in funding through B.C. Fairs, Festivals and Events in 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

“Vancouver Fringe Festival has received funding through BC Arts Council since 1995,” the statement said.

“In both 2022 and 2023 the Vancouver Fringe Festival received $40,000 in funding from BC Arts Council Operating Assistance program.”

The ministry said Arts and Culture Resilience Supplements provided has more than $245,000 since 2021 and the festival received $75,000 in Community Gaming Grants in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

The City of Vancouver said in a statement that it has supported the festival consistently since 2011. The festival’s 2024 grant recommendation will be before the council in April.

4:54 Vancouver International Black Film Festival

However, Watts-Grant said the rising cost of living means artists are unable to afford to live in Vancouver, and festivals such as the Fringe to support emerging and independent artists are crucial.

Story continues below advertisement

The festival has started a donation page on its website and is asking everyone who loves the Fringe to consider contributing.

“If you come to the Fringe, you buy a ticket, that ticket is going back to the artist, and that’s a wonderful thing,” Watts-Grant said.

“But to be able to continue as a festival, when you donate to the festival that means you help us get that artist to that stage in the first place.”

Tafreshi, among the artists who have found a home at the Fringe, wants everyone to feel welcome and everyone to have a chance to showcase their talent.

“No matter what colour you are, no matter where you live, no matter what background you have, as long as you’re a good artist and you want to do something, you can do it,” he said.