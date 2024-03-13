Free harm reduction vending machine now in Winnipeg’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

Select, dispense, grab and go. That’s how easy it now is to access harm reduction supplies in Winnipeg’s north end with the launch of a special vending machine.

“We know that the need is there. We know that there are folks out there using drugs and maybe not using clean needles, and so we want to provide that in a really a low-barrier way where they can come and get those things without even having to ask,” said Stephanie Ens, executive director of NorWest CO-OP Community Health where the machine is set up.

NorWest, alongside REACH Nexus, a national research group, is launching Our Healthbox which dispenses supplies like clean needles and naloxone, general hygiene items, smudging materials, snacks, water and even socks — all for free.

“It’s donations from several partnerships. It’s our community telling us what they need through community advisories and our harm reduction committee here at NorWest,” Ens said.

Story continues below advertisement

There are similar vending machines in northern Manitoba and other parts of Canada, but this is the 6th one by REACH Nexus.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Users are asked to anonymously fill out a few questions before vending.

“It’s set up so you can understand ‘What are the things people need? When do they need it?’ and a little bit about them,” said Sean Rourke, a scientist with MAP Centre for Urban Health Solutions.

Rourke said these machines have helped take pressure off health-care workers.

“Staff and resources from the agencies can spend more time doing other things and don’t just have to be available to provide supplies,” he said.

South of the border in Cincinatti, Ohio a similar program was launched three years ago.

Daniel Arendt, assistant professor of pharmacy practice at the University of Cincinatti, said it’s been great addition to that community.

“There’s actually really good evidence to suggest participants who engage with programs like this, end up being much more likely to enter substance use treatment, they’re much more likely to cease injecting and putting themselves at risk for blood borne pathogens, as well as reach out to us and connect with other harm reduction services,” he said.

Back in Winnipeg, while NorWest CO-OP Community Health is the first location in the city to have one of these machines, it likely won’t be the last.

Story continues below advertisement

Rourke said, “We are rolling out 100 machines across the country.”

— with files from Global’s Teagan Rashe