Habitat for Humanity Okanagan auctioning off custom kitchen

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan has struck up a partnership that could make one household very happy.

The not-for-profit teamed up with Norelco Cabinets in Kelowna and will be auctioning off a custom kitchen with the proceeds going to a good cause.

“Well, we have partnered with Norelco. They have donated an amazing kitchen to Habitat for us to auction off and all the proceeds are going directly to our Lake Country build,” said Courtney Clark, Habitat Okanagan’s communications coordinator.

On Tuesday, Feb. 19, Habitat Okanagan officially kicked off the auction where people can bid on a brand-new kitchen valued at $50,000.

“We are hoping to bring in at least $20,000 on this kitchen. It would go a long way for us on our kitchens in our last units that we’re finishing up in Lake Country,” Clark said.

Bids start at $5,000 and will go up by increments of $100 with Norelco’s dream kitchen going to the highest bidder.

“You can work with one of our designers and they can build upon it, so it fits your space perfectly”, said Norelco Cabinets marketing manager Jaclyn Keppler.

“You can add details that make it a little more unique to your lifestyle.”

Those who wish to view the dream kitchen are welcome to visit the Norelco Cabinets Design Centre, located at 677 Willow Park Road, in Kelowna.

The online auction runs until Monday, April 15 with the winning bidder being announced on April 25.

A link to the online auction can be found online.