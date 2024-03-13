Calgary police seek driver after woman struck in northeast hit and run

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are asking the driver who hit a pedestrian on Feb. 29 in northeast Calgary to come forward.

Police say a woman was hit by a car around 11 a.m. while using the crosswalk at the intersection of 32nd Avenue and 34th Street Northeast. The woman did not sustain serious injuries but did seek medial attention. The driver of the car that hit her did not stay at the scene or report the incident.

“The vehicle was described to police as an older model, raised, black Ford pickup truck with a push bar or bull bar on the front,” police said in a statement Wednesday.

They described the driver as a man aged 30 to 40 with a short beard, a moustache and brown hair,

🔎 INFORMATION SOUGHT 🔍 We are asking for the public’s help to advance an investigation into a hit-&-run collision involving a pedestrian that occurred last month in northeast Calgary. 📍 At approx. 11 a.m., on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, a woman was struck by a vehicle while… pic.twitter.com/NM9eX65GHO — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) March 13, 2024

The driver of the truck, witnesses, individuals with knowledge on the collision, or anyone that has dashcam footage related to this incident are asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 and reference case: CA24082975/5924.