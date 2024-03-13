Menu

Crime

Calgary police seek driver after woman struck in northeast hit and run

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted March 13, 2024 4:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Man RCMP called ‘ prolific offender’ charged in Edmonton U-Haul fatal hit-and-run'
Man RCMP called ‘ prolific offender’ charged in Edmonton U-Haul fatal hit-and-run
Man RCMP called ‘ prolific offender’ charged in Edmonton U-Haul fatal hit-and-run – Feb 29, 2024
Calgary police are asking the driver who hit a pedestrian on Feb. 29 in northeast Calgary to come forward.

Police say a woman was hit by a car around 11 a.m. while using the crosswalk at the intersection of 32nd Avenue and 34th Street Northeast. The woman did not sustain serious injuries but did seek medial attention. The driver of the car that hit her did not stay at the scene or report the incident.

“The vehicle was described to police as an older model, raised, black Ford pickup truck with a push bar or bull bar on the front,” police said in a statement Wednesday.

They described the driver as a man aged 30 to 40 with a short beard, a moustache and brown hair,

The driver of the truck, witnesses, individuals with knowledge on the collision, or anyone that has dashcam footage related to this incident are asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 and reference case: CA24082975/5924.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police looking for suspect vehicle in deadly hit and run'
Calgary police looking for suspect vehicle in deadly hit and run
