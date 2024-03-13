Pedestrian dead after daylight crash in downtown London, Ont.

Police in London, Ont., say a pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on the Adelaide Street bridge near King Street.
The accident occurred around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said, and the vehicle involved remained on the scene.
Police are asking anyone who was in the area between 12:15 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. with dash-cam or security footage to contact them.
The investigation is ongoing. Police have closed the southbound lanes of Adelaide Street North between Dundas Street and Hamilton Road.
Police have not provided any other information about the deceased, nor have they provided details about the circumstances surrounding the crash.
More information to come.
