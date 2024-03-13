Menu

Health

Boil-water advisory in effect for Friday Harbour Resort in Innisfil, Ont.

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 13, 2024 4:09 pm
2 min read
Tap water pours out of a faucet into a plastic cup held over a sink View image in full screen
Friday Harbour is under a boiled water advisory after a water main broke. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File
Residents who live at Friday Harbour Resort in Innisfil, Ont., are under a boil-water advisory following issues with the community’s water main.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit issued a boil-water advisory following a recent water main break.

The health unit says repairs are now completed, but the advisory is in effect until further notice while health officials confirm the water is safe through laboratory tests.

Health officials say they expect to receive the test results within the next day or two.

Under the advisory, the health unit warns that drinking water directly from the tap is not safe at this time and can result in illness.

Those most at risk include the elderly, the very young, and people with weakened immune systems.

Residents are advised to boil their water before use or, as an alternative, use bottled water or commercially-treated water from an approved source.

This advice also extends to drinking water for pets.

Restaurants, bars and other food service, with the exception of facilities that sell pre-packaged food and that have been approved to operate by health unit, are closed while the advisory is in affect.

To prepare water for use, the health unit recommends people bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute and then let it cool down before using it.

To wash dishes, health officials say people should use soap and water, rinse them and then sanitize them in a separate sink with a capful of bleach mixed with a sink full of clear water.

The health unit says adults, teens and older children can use water that has not been boiled for baths and showers, but small children should be given sponge baths.

Health officials say it is safe to do laundry with the water.

Residents are advised to use an alcohol-based hand rub for hands that are not visibly soiled and to clean them with a disposable wet wipe, then follow with an alcohol-based hand rub if they do have something on them.

If disposable hand wipes are not available, health officials say hands should be washed with water and soap, dried, and then followed with an alcohol-based hand rub.

