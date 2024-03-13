Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Case of former Quebec judge accused of killing wife to end with guilty plea

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2024 12:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: March 13, 2024'
Global News Morning headlines: March 13, 2024
Laura Casella has the Global News Morning headlines for Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A retired Quebec judge who was facing a second murder trial in his wife’s 2009 shooting death will enter a guilty plea.

Crown prosecutor François Godin made the announcement in a hearing Wednesday at the courthouse in Quebec City, but he did not disclose what charge Jacques Delisle would admit to.

Delisle’s lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment, but Patricia Johnson, a spokesperson for the Quebec prosecution service, confirmed that a guilty plea will be entered at a hearing for the former judge on Thursday morning.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Delisle was first convicted in 2012 of fatally shooting his wife, Marie Nicole Rainville, and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

The 88-year-old former Quebec Court of Appeal judge spent nine years behind bars before being freed in 2021 when the federal justice minister ordered a new trial after reviewing evidence and concluding a miscarriage of justice had likely occurred.

Story continues below advertisement

Delisle has maintained that he found his wife already dead of an apparent suicide when he walked into the condo they shared in Quebec City on Nov. 12, 2009.

Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices