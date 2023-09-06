Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec’s top court overturns stay granted to retired judge in wife’s killing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2023 3:02 pm
Quebec's Court of Appeal has overturned a stay of proceedings granted to retired Quebec judge Jacques Delisle, whose conviction for fatally shooting his wife in 2012 was reversed by the federal justice minister. Delisle, left, walks into court with his granddaughter Anne Sophie Morency, Thursday, June 14, 2012 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. View image in full screen
Quebec's Court of Appeal has overturned a stay of proceedings granted to retired Quebec judge Jacques Delisle, whose conviction for fatally shooting his wife in 2012 was reversed by the federal justice minister. Delisle, left, walks into court with his granddaughter Anne Sophie Morency, Thursday, June 14, 2012 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. jqb
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec’s Court of Appeal has overturned a stay of proceedings granted to a retired Quebec judge whose 2012 conviction for fatally shooting his wife was reversed by the federal justice minister.

The province’s highest court has ruled that the case against 88-year-old Jacques Delisle should return to Quebec Superior Court, where he was facing a new murder trial.

Delisle’s lawyers had argued successfully before Quebec Superior Court Justice Jean-François Émond that a retrial would be impossible because of serious errors in a Crown expert’s pathology report and unreasonable delays in the case.

The Crown announced it would appeal the stay just weeks later in April 2022, and Wednesday’s Appeal Court ruling agrees that the lower court judge erred in granting the stay.

Delisle, who sat on the Quebec Court of Appeal before his retirement, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Marie Nicole Rainville, and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

His initial appeal was dismissed in 2013, and the Supreme Court of Canada refused to hear his case.

He spent nine years behind bars before being freed in 2021 when the federal justice minister ordered a new trial after reviewing evidence that was not previously before the courts and concluding a miscarriage of justice had likely occurred.

More on Canada
Quebec Superior CourtQuebec Court of AppealJacques DelisleNicole RainvilleJacqies Delisle trialJacques Delisle convictionJacques Delisle murderJacques Delisle wifeNicole Rainville deathQuebec judge murder conviction
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices