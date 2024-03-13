Menu

Minivan driver dead after head-on crash with transport truck north of Grand Bend

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted March 13, 2024 10:37 am
1 min read
A closeup of an OPP crest on a shirt. View image in full screen
An OPP logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. File photo
One person is dead after a head-on collision involving a minivan and a transport truck in Bluewater, north of Grand Bend.

Huron OPP first reported the crash just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on Bluewater Highway at Sararas Road.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The highway has since been closed between Dashwood Road and Zurich-Hensall Road, police said.

Police said the driver of the minivan has died and the truck driver is not injured. No other details about the deceased have been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

