Minivan driver dead after head-on crash with transport truck north of Grand Bend

One person is dead after a head-on collision involving a minivan and a transport truck in Bluewater, north of Grand Bend.

Huron OPP first reported the crash just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on Bluewater Highway at Sararas Road.

The highway has since been closed between Dashwood Road and Zurich-Hensall Road, police said.

Police said the driver of the minivan has died and the truck driver is not injured. No other details about the deceased have been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.