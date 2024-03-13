Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police seek person of interest in February homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 13, 2024 10:07 am
1 min read
Winnipeg police hope to identify this man, who is considered a person of interest in connection with a February homicide. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police hope to identify this man, who is considered a person of interest in connection with a February homicide. Winnipeg Police Service
Winnipeg police say they’re hoping the public can help identify a person of interest as part of an ongoing homicide investigation.

On Feb. 25, police were called to the area of Maryland Street and Wellington Avenue, where they found Kevin Delaney Flett, 26, critically injured. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The homicide unit is sharing photos of a man they want to identify as the investigation continues.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Winnipeg police see spike in homicides as year closes
