Winnipeg police seek person of interest in February homicide

Winnipeg police say they’re hoping the public can help identify a person of interest as part of an ongoing homicide investigation.

On Feb. 25, police were called to the area of Maryland Street and Wellington Avenue, where they found Kevin Delaney Flett, 26, critically injured. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

The homicide unit is sharing photos of a man they want to identify as the investigation continues.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).