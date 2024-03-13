Calgary Stampeders add Craig Dickenson to football club as senior consultant

Send this page to someone via email

Dave and Craig Dickenson are together again with the Calgary Stampeders.

The Stampeders appointed Craig Dickenson as a senior consultant Tuesday. His younger brother Dave Dickenson is Calgary’s head coach and GM.

This marks the elder Dickenson’s third stint with Calgary.

He served as a receivers coach in 2002, then joined the Montreal Alouettes as a running backs coach before returning to the Stampeders as running backs coach in 2004.

He served as the Stampeders special-teams co-ordinator from 2005-09.

Craig Dickenson rejoins the Stampeders after serving as the Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach (2019, 2021-23).

“This is an outstanding organization and football staff and I look forward to helping them succeed,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Dave Dickenson was a quarterback with Calgary’s Grey Cup-winning 2008 squad before retiring and joining its coaching staff in ’09 as running backs coach.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Craig is well connected in both the CFL as well as U.S. football and he will make our staff better,” said Dave Dickenson. “He’ll be a valuable resource in many areas including advance scouting and player personnel.

“We’re glad to have Craig back with the Red and White.”

Craig Dickenson also served as a special-teams co-ordinator with Winnipeg (2013), Edmonton (2014-15) and Saskatchewan (2016-18). He earned Grey Cup rings with Calgary (’08) and the Elks (2015).