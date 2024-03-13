Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary Stampeders add Craig Dickenson to football club as senior consultant

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2024 9:07 am
1 min read
Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson watches the action during first half CFL football against Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Regina, on Saturday, June 11, 2022. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson watches the action during first half CFL football against Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Regina, on Saturday, June 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Dave and Craig Dickenson are together again with the Calgary Stampeders.

The Stampeders appointed Craig Dickenson as a senior consultant Tuesday. His younger brother Dave Dickenson is Calgary’s head coach and GM.

This marks the elder Dickenson’s third stint with Calgary.

He served as a receivers coach in 2002, then joined the Montreal Alouettes as a running backs coach before returning to the Stampeders as running backs coach in 2004.

He served as the Stampeders special-teams co-ordinator from 2005-09.

Craig Dickenson rejoins the Stampeders after serving as the Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach (2019, 2021-23).

“This is an outstanding organization and football staff and I look forward to helping them succeed,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Roughriders part ways with head coach Craig Dickenson'
Saskatchewan Roughriders part ways with head coach Craig Dickenson

Dave Dickenson was a quarterback with Calgary’s Grey Cup-winning 2008 squad before retiring and joining its coaching staff in ’09 as running backs coach.

Trending Now
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Craig is well connected in both the CFL as well as U.S. football and he will make our staff better,” said Dave Dickenson. “He’ll be a valuable resource in many areas including advance scouting and player personnel.

“We’re glad to have Craig back with the Red and White.”

Craig Dickenson also served as a special-teams co-ordinator with Winnipeg (2013), Edmonton (2014-15) and Saskatchewan (2016-18). He earned Grey Cup rings with Calgary (’08) and the Elks (2015).

Click to play video: 'Former Stampeders offensive lineman named CFL club’s new president'
Former Stampeders offensive lineman named CFL club’s new president
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices