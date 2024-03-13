ANALYSIS: Despite gulf in standings, Jets-Predators a must-watch

View image in full screen It might just be another game to many that follow the National Hockey League, but in these parts, Wednesday night’s tilt between the Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators is prime viewing.

Of course, the standings show the Jets with a nine-point lead on the Preds with two games in hand, so the two points up for grabs this evening are important, but the undercurrent to Wednesday night’s contest is far more intriguing.

Now, depending on how the Central Division settles over the remaining five weeks of the season, what could be on display on March 13 is a potential preview to another playoff series between the two – and without question, the hope that it could be as epic as that seven-gamer they played back in 2018… a series where the Jets prevailed and have not since duplicated.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

But with 18 games remaining on the regular season schedule, we’re still many periods of hockey away from that scenario.

What Wednesday’s game does present more immediately and realistically, though – especially for the Jets – is an opportunity to shrug off recent losses to Dallas and Vancouver and to deliver a message that those missteps were a byproduct of an 82-game schedule and not a structure or systemic flaw that’s crept into their game.

With seemingly all the pieces now in place – goaltending, a solid back end and a robust forward corps – the time for the Jets to find another level in their game is nigh. Proving that with a win over a Nashville team that has points in 12 straight games, including 10 wins over that time, could set them on that path.

To many, Wednesday’s match at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg is just another NHL game, but for Jets fans everywhere, it will be prime viewing in prime time.