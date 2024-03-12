Menu

Crime

Quebec police watchdog investigating death after provincial police arrest

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 12, 2024 3:51 pm
1 min read
The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes investigates cases where a person dies or is seriously inured during an intervention or while in police custody.
Quebec’s police watchdog says a person found unconscious in a provincial police interrogation room this month has died.

The independent watchdog, known as the BEI, had begun investigating after the individual was seriously injured while in police custody on March 1 in Campbell’s Bay, Que., about 240 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
The watchdog says the person was arrested at home that same morning at around 8:40 a.m. and was discovered unconscious in an interview room at about 11:15 a.m.

First aid was provided to the person, who was rushed to hospital in serious condition.

The death was confirmed on Monday, but the BEI declined to reveal the person’s age or gender, citing confidentiality.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes investigates cases where a person dies or is seriously inured during an intervention or while in police custody.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

