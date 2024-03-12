Teen in custody, 2 others at large after suspected arson in Gods Lake Narrows, Man.

Manitoba RCMP in Gods Lake Narrows say they’ve arrested and charged a teenage suspect in connection with a dramatic fire that completely engulfed a home behind the local band office.

Police said they were called to the scene just after 8 p.m. Saturday, where they found the house ablaze. Once the fire had been extinguished and it was determined that no one had been inside at the time, officers began investigating reports of three youths who were seen in the vicinity of the house before the fire started.

A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with arson and obstructing a peace officer.

Police continue to search for two additional suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Gods Lake Narrows RCMP at 204-335-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).