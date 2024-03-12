Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen in custody, 2 others at large after suspected arson in Gods Lake Narrows, Man.

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 12, 2024 3:02 pm
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP are looking for two youth suspects connected to this fire in Gods Lake Narrows. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP are looking for two youth suspects connected to this fire in Gods Lake Narrows. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba RCMP in Gods Lake Narrows say they’ve arrested and charged a teenage suspect in connection with a dramatic fire that completely engulfed a home behind the local band office.

Police said they were called to the scene just after 8 p.m. Saturday, where they found the house ablaze. Once the fire had been extinguished and it was determined that no one had been inside at the time, officers began investigating reports of three youths who were seen in the vicinity of the house before the fire started.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with arson and obstructing a peace officer.

Police continue to search for two additional suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Gods Lake Narrows RCMP at 204-335-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Man arrested in Manitoba vandalism, arson incidents, RCMP say'
Man arrested in Manitoba vandalism, arson incidents, RCMP say
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices