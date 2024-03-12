Police looking for Hyundai Accent in connection to robbery in Waterloo, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police have released an image of a car they say could be connected to a recent robbery in the Waterloo, Ont.

Police say a woman was walking along Albert Street near Hickory Street close to midnight on Feb. 21 when she was approached by a man with a gun.

Police say the man took the woman’s belongings while also attempting to sexually assault her.

The man fired his gun as he left the scene, though no injuries were reported.

Police have described the suspect as around five-feet, six-inches tall with a thin build He is said to have been dressed in an orange construction jacket or hoodie.

Police said he fled the scene in a 2012-2017 Hyundai Accent hatchback.

