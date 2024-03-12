Menu

Crime

Police looking for Hyundai Accent in connection to robbery in Waterloo, Ont.

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 12, 2024 12:16 pm
1 min read
Police are seeking a 2012-2017 Hyundai hatchback in connection with a recent robbery in Waterloo, Ont. View image in full screen
Police are seeking a 2012-2017 Hyundai hatchback in connection with a recent robbery in Waterloo, Ont. Waterloo Regional Police
Waterloo regional police have released an image of a car they say could be connected to a recent robbery in the Waterloo, Ont.

Police say a woman was walking along Albert Street near Hickory Street close to midnight on Feb. 21 when she was approached by a man with a gun.

Police say the man took the woman’s belongings while also attempting to sexually assault her.

The man fired his gun as he left the scene, though no injuries were reported.

Police have described the suspect as around five-feet, six-inches tall with a thin build  He is said to have been dressed in an orange construction jacket or hoodie.

Police said he fled the scene in a 2012-2017 Hyundai Accent hatchback.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

