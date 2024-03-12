Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, March 12

Send this page to someone via email

Aging in place, a walk against homelessness and travelling to Europe.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, March 5, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Home Instead discusses aging in place

Greg Charyna with Home Instead Saskatoon talked about options seniors have when it comes to living accommodations.

Charyna said routine is important for seniors, as is familiarity.

He discussed some of the safety factors to take into consideration if someone decides to age in place.

4:27 Home Instead discusses ageing in place

STC chief talks Walk for Truth and Reconciliation Against Homelessness

Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Mark Arcand spoke about a walk on Thursday to further the discussion around homelessness.

Arcand said some neighbourhoods have every right to be concerned due to some people facing psychosis from drug use.

He said shelter services need to be paired with police services, adding that he wouldd be open to Saskatoon police having an office in the Emergency Wellness Centre.

4:47 STC Chief talks Walk for Truth and Reconciliation Against Homelessness

Europe advice on Travel Tips

Mira Laprell with Uniglobe Carefree Travel talked about why Europe is a popular destination for travellers.

Laprell gave some tips on how to plan for a trip to Europe.

She said things are very busy in Europe so booking early is important.

4:23 Europe discussed on Travel Tips

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, March 12

Foggy start to the day — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Tuesday, March 12, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

