Driver charged after wheel detaches, smashes windshield of another car on Hwy. 401

Three passengers have minor injuries after a tire detached from a passing vehicle and smashed through their vehicle’s windshield on Highway 401 in Toronto on Monday afternoon.

OPP said a vehicle was travelling eastbound on the 401 near Victoria Park when its tire came off and bounced across the highway and crashed through the windshield of a vehicle heading westbound.

Police said there were three passengers in the vehicle that was struck. Thankfully, they only suffered minor injuries.

Photos shared by police show where the tire had made impact with the other vehicle, completely shattering the windshield on the passenger side.

Police added that the driver of the other vehicle has been charged with having a detached part.

Wheel off: Passenger vehicle traveling EB on #Hwy401/Victoria Park.

Wheel seperated and struck another vehicle on the WB side of the highway. The three occupants in the vehicle, (pictured) suffered only minor injuries. The other driver charged with detached part. #TorontoOPP^ks pic.twitter.com/6MmOHcVRhx — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) March 11, 2024