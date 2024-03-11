Driver charged after wheel detaches, smashes windshield of another car on Hwy. 401

Three passengers have minor injuries after a tire detached from a passing vehicle and smashed through their vehicle’s windshield on Highway 401 in Toronto on Monday afternoon.
OPP said a vehicle was travelling eastbound on the 401 near Victoria Park when its tire came off and bounced across the highway and crashed through the windshield of a vehicle heading westbound.
Police said there were three passengers in the vehicle that was struck. Thankfully, they only suffered minor injuries.
Photos shared by police show where the tire had made impact with the other vehicle, completely shattering the windshield on the passenger side.
Police added that the driver of the other vehicle has been charged with having a detached part.
