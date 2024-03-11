Changes to B.C. anti-vandalism grants ‘good news’ say small businesses

Send this page to someone via email

Some B.C. small businesses are giving a thumbs up to a revamped anti-vandalism program, as the minister responsible admits the government didn’t get it right on the first try.

“It’s good news,” said Abdallah El Chami, owner of Vancouver’s Superbaba restaurant. “It’s nice to hear we will end up getting some help from the government.”

El Chami’s was among several businesses whose grant applications through the Securing Small Business Rebate Program were denied.

Superbaba was looking for help to cover the estimated $1,400 cost to replace a smashed window and door.

“Someone had just came off the bus, they were very upset, and they just flung whatever was in their hand right at the window,” he said.

The application was rejected because the company did not file an insurance claim.

The provincial government first announced the $10.5 million program, which offers small businesses up to $2,000 to repair vandalism damage and up to $1,000 for prevention measures like security in November.

In early February, Global News reported that Just $71,000 was paid out of the fund in its first two months, with businesses complaining of an “onerous” application process.

Chief complaints included the requirement to submit an insurance claim and a police report to get the funds.

Neil Wyles, executive director of the Mount Pleasant Business Improvement Area, said the insurance requirement simply didn’t make sense for many businesses.

“People were applying and they were hitting roadblocks and hitting hurdles, so the program was basically useless,” he said.

“People said the cost of the repair was lower than the deductible so they just bypassed it and did it themselves.”

Last week, the province revamped the program, scrapping the requirement to submit an insurance claim or a police report.

Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation Minister Brenda Bailey said the changes stemmed from conversations she had with the business community.

“I am confident these changes will be what the business community is looking for because they are what they have asked for,” Bailey said.

“We didn’t get it right the first time out the door, we’re getting it right this time, we know that because it’s the businesses we are listening to.”

Under the changes, businesses still need to prove they have insurance coverage.

Other changes include allowing businesses to self-install security measures and dropping the requirement that applicants show there is vandalism in the neighbourhood to access the prevention grants.

“I feel pretty confident that people will be able to use it, we just need to get the word out that the government … has changed the way this program is going to work,” Wyles said.

“Nice to see the government for once operating at the speed of business instead of the speed of government.”

Businesses will still have to wait a little longer to apply for the program, with the application portal down until next week as it undergoes a revamp.

The B.C. Chamber of Commerce, which administers the program, did not respond to an interview request.

El Chami said he remains optimistic about the changes. He said he’d spoken with Bailey and has been told businesses that were initially denied coverage won’t have to re-submit their paperwork.

But he said even with the help, small businesses are still struggling with rising costs, rising crime and government measures like the Employer Health Tax.

“When I spoke to the minister it actually felt like somebody was listening,” he said.

“Any time we can get any help we are thankful for it, obviously we want to ask for more.”