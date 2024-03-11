Menu

Crime

Ontario truck driver denied bail after he allegedly flees from police again

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2024 4:58 pm
1 min read
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
Police say they have laid nearly 20 charges against a man after he allegedly fled from officers in a transport truck west of Toronto while under the influence of drugs, a case investigators say was the latest of several alleged driving offences.

Peel Regional Police allege the man nearly hit a pedestrian and ran several red lights in Brampton, Ont., on Sunday while speeding away from officers who were attempting to stop him for a traffic-related offence.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say officers were able to track the man down at a local gas station and they discovered this was not the first time he had been accused of fleeing from police.

Investigators say in a previous case, the same driver was charged after he allegedly fled from other police agencies for up to 1,000 kilometres before he was caught in Etobicoke, a neighbourhood in west Toronto.

Police say the man continued driving a rental transport truck and trailers in the GTA and other provinces with fraudulent driving documents after that case.

After Sunday’s police chase, investigators say they have laid 19 charges against the 29-year-old man and he has been denied bail due to the severity of his offences, his disregard for his previous conditions of release and his history of fleeing from police.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

