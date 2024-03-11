Winnipeg firefighters tackle 2 fires on Selkirk Avenue Monday morning

Send this page to someone via email

No one was hurt in a pair of Selkirk Avenue fires that took place less than an hour apart Monday, Winnipeg firefighters say.

Crews were called to the first scene around 9:25 a.m., where they found smoke and flames coming from an abandoned one-and-a-half-storey house.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said the blaze was under control in under half an hour, and no one was found during a search of the structure.

Then, just after 10:15 a.m., firefighters were called to a duplex further down Selkirk Avenue, where they found a small fire in one of the suites. It was quickly extinguished.

The WFPS said while both fires are still being investigated, they aren’t believed to be related.