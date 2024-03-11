Menu

Fire

Winnipeg firefighters tackle 2 fires on Selkirk Avenue Monday morning

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 11, 2024 3:30 pm
1 min read
Crest of the Winnipeg fire department. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. Elisha Dacey/Global News
No one was hurt in a pair of Selkirk Avenue fires that took place less than an hour apart Monday, Winnipeg firefighters say.

Crews were called to the first scene around 9:25 a.m., where they found smoke and flames coming from an abandoned one-and-a-half-storey house.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said the blaze was under control in under half an hour, and no one was found during a search of the structure.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Then, just after 10:15 a.m., firefighters were called to a duplex further down Selkirk Avenue, where they found a small fire in one of the suites. It was quickly extinguished.

The WFPS said while both fires are still being investigated, they aren’t believed to be related.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg fire crews tackle early morning blaze'
Winnipeg fire crews tackle early morning blaze
