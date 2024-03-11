Raptors Quickley, Trent, Boucher out vs. Nuggets

DENVER – Injuries continue to pile up for the Toronto Raptors going into their visit of the NBA champion Denver Nuggets.
Immanuel Quickley, Gary Trent Jr., and Chris Boucher will all miss tonight’s game.
Quickley, who became the Raptors starting point guard after getting traded to the team on Dec. 30, is out with a left-hip flexor strain.
Trent, Toronto’s starting shooting guard, is dealing with a right groin strain.
Boucher, a reserve forward from Montreal, has a right knee contusion.
All-star forward Scottie Barnes (broken hand) and starting centre Jakob Poeltl (torn ligament in hand) have both had surgery and are out week to week.
RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., will be back in Toronto’s lineup after missing Saturday’s 128-118 overtime loss in Portland with an illness.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2024.
