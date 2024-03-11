Menu

Crime

Off-duty officer stops theft, leading to drug bust: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 11, 2024 11:48 am
1 min read
An off-duty Guelph police officer managed to thwart a would-be thief.
Ken Hashizume/CJOY
An off-duty police officer managed to thwart an attempted theft and more.

Investigators with the Guelph Police Service say the officer was doing some shopping at a business on Woodlawn Road West Saturday afternoon when he saw a man leaving the store with merchandise that was not paid for.

They say the off-duty officer followed the man to an awaiting car where an arrest was made.

On-duty officers soon arrived and continued the arrest of the man as well as a woman who was sitting inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle turned up suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, magic mushrooms and fentanyl. Digital scales, paraphernalia and a number of cellphones were also seized.

The value of the stolen merchandise from the store was more than $2,600.

A 36-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, both from London, are facing a number of charges. The man was held for a bail hearing and the woman is out with an April 26 court appearance.

