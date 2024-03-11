Off-duty officer stops theft, leading to drug bust: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

An off-duty police officer managed to thwart an attempted theft and more.

Investigators with the Guelph Police Service say the officer was doing some shopping at a business on Woodlawn Road West Saturday afternoon when he saw a man leaving the store with merchandise that was not paid for.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

They say the off-duty officer followed the man to an awaiting car where an arrest was made.

On-duty officers soon arrived and continued the arrest of the man as well as a woman who was sitting inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle turned up suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, magic mushrooms and fentanyl. Digital scales, paraphernalia and a number of cellphones were also seized.

The value of the stolen merchandise from the store was more than $2,600.

Story continues below advertisement

A 36-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, both from London, are facing a number of charges. The man was held for a bail hearing and the woman is out with an April 26 court appearance.