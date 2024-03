Noon-hour supervision pulled from Sask. schools on Thursday

See more sharing options

Ongoing Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation job action will impact noon-hour supervision at Saskatchewan schools on Thursday.

Withdrawal of noon-hour supervision will be taking place at the following school divisions:

Association locale des enseignantes et enseignants fransaskois – All schools in Conseil des écoles fransaskoise

Chinook Teachers’ Association – All schools in Chinook School Division

Holy Family Teachers’ Association – All schools in Holy Family Catholic School Division

North East Teachers’ Association – All schools in North East School Division

Prairie Spirit Teachers’ Association – All schools in Prairie Spirit School Division

Regina Catholic Schools Teachers’ Association – All schools in Regina Catholic Schools

Regina Public Schools Teachers’ Association – All schools in Regina Public Schools

Saskatoon Teachers’ Association – All schools in Saskatoon Public Schools and Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation said supervision is often done on a volunteer basis and that responsibility falls on school divisions.