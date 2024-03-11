Saskatoon fire engulfs attached garage of Taylor Street East home

See more sharing options

A home in the 4000 block of Taylor Street East in Saskatoon was engulfed in flames early Monday morning.

Fire crews said when they arrived flames were visible through the roof of the building.

Utilities were shut down for safety reasons.

The roof over the attached garage collapsed around 6:25 a.m.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said fire crews and a fire investigator remain at the scene and that more information will be provided once available.

Residents are being asked to stay out of the area.

