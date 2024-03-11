Menu

Crime

Brandon police arrest teen accused of wielding hatchet

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 11, 2024 9:45 am
A Brandon Police Service vehicle.
A Brandon Police Service vehicle.
A 13-year-old boy in Brandon, Man., has been charged with assault after someone was hit in the face with a hatchet, police say.

Officers were called to a Victoria Avenue home around 11:30 p.m. Saturday after being called about a weapons-related incident.

Police said they found a teen armed with a hatchet and acting erratically, and that the victim — who had no visible injuries — had been hit in the face with the blunt end of the weapon.

Winnipeg business owner robbed by axe-wielding suspects
