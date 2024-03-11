Brandon police arrest teen accused of wielding hatchet

Send this page to someone via email

A 13-year-old boy in Brandon, Man., has been charged with assault after someone was hit in the face with a hatchet, police say.

Officers were called to a Victoria Avenue home around 11:30 p.m. Saturday after being called about a weapons-related incident.

Police said they found a teen armed with a hatchet and acting erratically, and that the victim — who had no visible injuries — had been hit in the face with the blunt end of the weapon.