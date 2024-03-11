Menu

Traffic

1 dead, 3 seriously injured in Highbury Avenue crash north of London, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted March 11, 2024 9:56 am
1 min read
A close-up photo showing the side of an OPP cruiser. View image in full screen
FILE. Global News
An 85-year-old from London, Ont., is dead and three others have serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Middlesex Centre on Sunday evening.

Just before 8 p.m., police say emergency services were called to a section of Highbury Avenue North, north of London. The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

An 85-year-old was killed in the crash but police have provided no other information about them except that they were an occupant in one of the vehicles.

The roadway was closed between Plover Mills and Ilderton Road for roughly nine hours and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

