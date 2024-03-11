1 dead, 3 seriously injured in Highbury Avenue crash north of London, Ont.

An 85-year-old from London, Ont., is dead and three others have serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Middlesex Centre on Sunday evening.
Just before 8 p.m., police say emergency services were called to a section of Highbury Avenue North, north of London. The cause of the crash is not yet known.
Three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.
An 85-year-old was killed in the crash but police have provided no other information about them except that they were an occupant in one of the vehicles.
The roadway was closed between Plover Mills and Ilderton Road for roughly nine hours and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
