Sports

Team Saskatchewan leaves fans proud after taking second place at the Brier

By Katherine Ludwig Global News
Posted March 11, 2024 12:48 am
1 min read
After a hard-fought tournament, Team Canada has proven victorious at the 2024 Montana’s Brier.

Team Gushue overtook Team Saskatchewan with a 9-5 win to claim the Brier tankard.

Despite coming in second place on home ice, the faith in Team Saskatchewan from their fans remained strong.

“We had a lot of faith. I think it was really fun, but they are a new team, they’re brand new to it. So, you know what, it’s okay we’ll give it to them. One under the belt now and next year they can do it,“ said Team Saskatchewan fan Madison Thiele.

Throughout the week, the Brandt Centre was packed with hundreds to thousands of supporters that brought a lot of energy to the tournament.

“I think there was a really high electric feel and Saskatchewan showed up here tonight for Mike (McEwen) and the team and we’re still here for him anyway,” said Sarah Brossart.

“It’s been amazing, almost like a Riders game,” added Thiele.

The fans are staying loyal to Mike McEwen and his team after their impressive display of curling throughout this week.

“The boys did really well,” said fan Dean Krupski.

“They’ll be back,” says Noah Sharp, a first-time fan.

“They have so much to be proud of and, like Gushue said, McEwen curled the best all week,” says Sheila Hawco, a Team Canada Fan.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

