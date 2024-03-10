Saskatchewan’s Mike McEwen in Brier final with semifinal win over Alberta’s Bottcher

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s Mike McEwen advanced to the final of the Canadian men’s curling championship with a 7-3 semifinal win over Alberta’s Brendan Bottcher on Sunday.

A Saskatchewan team reached the Brier final for the first time since Brad Heidt lost to Kerry Burtnyk in 1995 in Halifax.

McEwen will attempt to end a 43-year Brier drought for the province. The last Saskatchewan team to win it was Rick Folk’s in 1980.

The host province is a win away from the championship but faces defending champion Brad Gushue chasing a three-peat and the sixth Brier title of his career.

The winner represents Canada at the men’s world championship starting later this month in Switzerland.

McEwen scored three points in the third and seventh ends to lead 6-2 and control the semifinal. Bottcher couldn’t generate two points when he had last-rock advantage. Alberta shook hands after the ninth end when McEwen scored one.