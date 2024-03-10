Menu

Health

MLHU reports confirmed case of measles in London, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted March 10, 2024 3:03 pm
1 min read
Middlesex London Health Unit. View image in full screen
Middlesex London Health Unit. Middlesex-London Health Unit
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has confirmed a case of measles in the London-Middlesex community.

The health unit says the case involves an adult who likely got measles during travel.

The MLHU says community members may have been exposed to measles in these locations across London between March 3-7:

Sunday, March 3:

  • 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.: True Taco restaurant at the Western Fair District Market, 900 King St.

Monday, March 4:

  • 7 a.m. – 9 a.m.: Fanshawe College Wellness and Fitness Centre, 1001 Fanshawe College
    Blvd.
  • 1 p.m.: Bus route 4 or 104 to downtown campus
  • 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Fanshawe Downtown campus, 130 Dundas St.
  • 5:20 p.m.: Bus route 20 leaving downtown
  • 8:15 p.m. – 10:15 p.m.: Hi Yogurt, 189 Dundas St., Unit B
Tuesday, March 5:

  • 8:35 a.m.: Bus route 104 to downtown
  • 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Fanshawe Downtown campus, 130 Dundas St.
  • 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: London Public Library, Central Branch, 251 Dundas St.

Wednesday, March 6:

  • 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.: Mr. Choco Bubble Tea, 670 First St.

Thursday, March 7:

  • 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Fowler Kennedy Medical Clinic at Fanshawe College, 1001 Fanshawe
    College Blvd.

The health unit advises anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to measles to check that your immunization record is up to date with the measles vaccine.

Anyone who may have had an exposure and is immunocompromised or unimmunized is asked to contact their local public health unit to assess eligibility and need for post-exposure treatment.

Symptoms of measles can appear up to 21 days after exposure, and include high fever, cold-like symptoms (such as coughing and runny nose), sore eyes, sensitivity to light and a red rash lasting four to seven days.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

