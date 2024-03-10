Woman sexually assaulted while sitting in parked car: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Officers in Toronto are asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted while sitting in her parked car.

According to responding officers, reports of a sexual assault in the area of Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road came in around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The suspect allegedly approached the victim, who was sitting in her car, reached inside the vehicle and sexually assaulted her. He then fled the area.

Police say the suspect they are looking for is between 20 and 3o years old, 5’7″ tall, has short black hair and a short beard. He was wearing a blue winter coat, jeans, and white shoes.

“The suspect appears to have a ‘lazy’ right eye,” officials said in a release Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.