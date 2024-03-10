Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman sexually assaulted while sitting in parked car: Toronto police

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted March 10, 2024 2:42 pm
1 min read
Police are on the lookout for a man who is described as being 20 to 30 years old, 5'7" tall, with short black hair and a short beard.
Police are on the lookout for a man who is described as being 20 to 30 years old, 5'7" tall, with short black hair and a short beard. TPS / Handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Officers in Toronto are asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted while sitting in her parked car.

According to responding officers, reports of a sexual assault in the area of Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road came in around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The suspect allegedly approached the victim, who was sitting in her car, reached inside the vehicle and sexually assaulted her. He then fled the area.

Police say the suspect they are looking for is between 20 and 3o years old, 5’7″ tall, has short black hair and a short beard. He was wearing a blue winter coat, jeans, and white shoes.

Trending Now

“The suspect appears to have a ‘lazy’ right eye,” officials said in a release Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices