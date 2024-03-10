Two women in serious condition following incident on Highway 6 in Hamilton, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Police and OPP are investigating an “incident” that left two women in their 20s in serious condition.

One woman is in life-threatening condition, and the other is in serious condition following the incident on Highway 6 North in Hamilton, Ont.

Hamilton paramedics confirmed to Global News first responders attended the scene shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday.

Emergency officials treated two women on site before transferring them to a local trauma centre.

“Hamilton Paramedic Service responded to an incident on Highway six north,” the emailed statement read. “Paramedics treated two injured parties on scene. Subsequently two females believed to be in their 20s were transported to a local trauma center.”

Highway 6 was still closed in both directions between the 4th and 5th concession by midday for the investigation.

This is a developing story.