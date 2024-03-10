Police investigate sudden death in Saskatoon

See more sharing options

Saskatoon police are investigating a sudden death in the 100 block of Avenue T South.

On Saturday, at 11:23 a.m. police say they were called to the location on reports of a sudden death.

They add there is currently no risk to the public and the investigation will be updated once it is finished.

No further details were provided at this time.