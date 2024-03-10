Menu

Crime

Police investigate sudden death in Saskatoon

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted March 10, 2024 12:39 pm
1 min read
Saskatoon police say there is no threat to public safety as their investigation into reports of a sudden death develops. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police say there is no threat to public safety as their investigation into reports of a sudden death develops. File / Global News
Saskatoon police are investigating a sudden death in the 100 block of Avenue T South.

On Saturday, at 11:23 a.m. police say they were called to the location on reports of a sudden death.

They add there is currently no risk to the public and the investigation will be updated once it is finished.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

No further details were provided at this time.

