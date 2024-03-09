London, Ont. region under snow squall watch, 10-15 cm expected Sunday

See more sharing options

The London, Ont., region is under a snow squall watch issued by Environment Canada.

Meteorologists say 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected Sunday.

Lake effect snow squalls are set to begin early Sunday morning, along with wind gusts of up to 70 km/h. Meteorologists also warn of low visibility.

Conditions are expected to improve Sunday evening.

Sunday calls for a high of -2 C and a low of -1 C.

Monday is expected to bring a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 6 C.