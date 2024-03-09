Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

London, Ont. region under snow squall watch, 10-15 cm expected Sunday

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted March 9, 2024 1:40 pm
1 min read
Heavy snow falls as pedestrians walk through Central Park in Burnaby, B.C., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Heavy snow falls as pedestrians walk through Central Park in Burnaby, B.C., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The London, Ont., region is under a snow squall watch issued by Environment Canada.

Meteorologists say 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected Sunday.

Lake effect snow squalls are set to begin early Sunday morning, along with wind gusts of up to 70 km/h. Meteorologists also warn of low visibility.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Conditions are expected to improve Sunday evening.

Sunday calls for a high of -2 C and a low of -1 C.

Monday is expected to bring a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 6 C.

Click to play video: 'Hockey Day in Battersea carries on even with snow squalls in the region'
Hockey Day in Battersea carries on even with snow squalls in the region
Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices