Toronto beats Montreal 3-0 in PWHL for 9th straight victory

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO (AP) — Kristen Campbell made 23 saves for her third shutout of the season and Toronto extended its winning streak to nine games and took the Professional Women’s Hockey League lead, beating Montreal 3-0 on Friday night.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Hannah Miller, Rebecca Leslie and Emma Maltais scored for Toronto at Mattamy Athletic Centre; the arena built in the rafters of historic Maple Leaf Gardens.

Toronto is 3-0 against Montreal and has won 10 of its last 11 to improve to 11-5-0.

Elaine Chuli stopped 30 shots for Montreal (10-3-3).