Sports

Toronto beats Montreal 3-0 in PWHL for 9th straight victory

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 9, 2024 10:18 am
1 min read
A PWHL logo is seen on a player's jersey during Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) training camp at TD Place in Ottawa on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. View image in full screen
A PWHL logo is seen on a player's jersey during Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) training camp at TD Place in Ottawa on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
TORONTO (AP) — Kristen Campbell made 23 saves for her third shutout of the season and Toronto extended its winning streak to nine games and took the Professional Women’s Hockey League lead, beating Montreal 3-0 on Friday night.

Hannah Miller, Rebecca Leslie and Emma Maltais scored for Toronto at Mattamy Athletic Centre; the arena built in the rafters of historic Maple Leaf Gardens.

Toronto is 3-0 against Montreal and has won 10 of its last 11 to improve to 11-5-0.

Elaine Chuli stopped 30 shots for Montreal (10-3-3).

