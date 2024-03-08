Peterborough tow truck driver injured after car falls off truck ramp

Send this page to someone via email

A tow truck operator was taken to hospital after reportedly being struck by a vehicle being carried in Peterborough, Ont., on Friday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Parkhill Road and Leahey’s Lane following reports a car came off a tow truck, striking a hydro pole and the tow truck operator.

Paramedics treated a man at the scene before taking him to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre for further treatment.

Residents in the area tell Global Peterborough they heard a loud bang and saw the car come off of the tow truck’s ramp.

Glass from the back window of the car could be seen smashed over a driveway.

Peterborough police are investigating the incident.