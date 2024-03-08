Menu

Crime

Federal RCMP dismantle crime networks, seize $24M worth of illicit cigarettes in B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 8, 2024 5:17 pm
2 min read
Tables were stacked high with illegal tobacco products during Friday’s federal RCMP press conference in Surrey, B.C.

The Pacific Region RCMP Federal Policing Program said in two separate investigations, more than $24 million worth of tobacco was seized.

In the first investigation, federal RCMP officers were able to track and dismantle an organized crime group’s network in Maple Ridge and Mission, which led to the seizure of around 67,500 illegal cartons of cigarettes. In addition to the tobacco, 70 pounds of silver and $100,000 in cash was also seized.

Two people were arrested in connection with that seizure, police said.

The estimated street price for those cartons is north of $12 million.

A second federal investigation, into a different crime group, led to the seizure of 66,000 cigarette cartons, which is worth around $11.9 million. This investigation spanned across Nanaimo, Vancouver, Langley, Abbotsford, Cobble Hill and Edmonton.

The second criminal operation is being linked to a cross-border cocaine smuggling and money laundering scheme, police said.

“Over the last year, enforcement actions conducted by the federal policing program in B.C. have collectively led to the seizure of an estimated 27 tonnes of illicit tobacco with the retail value of more than $24 million,” Assistant Commissioner David Teboul, RCMP Federal Policing Program’s Pacific commander, said.

“These (seizures) have served as a major blow to numerous organized crime groups as they are the main orchestrators and beneficiaries of contraband tobacco sales which are highly lucrative.”

The RCMP said the illicit tobacco market is a “global phenomenon” that contributes to the growth of transnational organized crime, and undermines public health objectives.

B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said it’s a job well done by police and government officials.

“This collaboration underscores the commitment to taking on gangs and organized crime,” he said.

“Gun and gang-related violence impacts all of us, and is a serious and pervasive threat to public safety in our province.”

