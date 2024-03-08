Kingston police lay bestiality, child porn charges after investigation

Kingston, Ont., police have laid bestiality and child porn charges following an investigation by its Internet Child Exploitation Unit.
Police say they received a tip about someone engaging in sexual conduct online, possibly involving young children, in late February.
“A further investigation revealed that the individual had been engaged in making written child pornography online,” police said in a release Friday.
“Additionally, investigators discovered the individual was involved in acts of bestiality and had distributed footage of these acts online.”
A 36-year-old individual from Kingston was arrested at an east-end home Thursday.
The accused is charged with one count of making child pornography and one count of bestiality.
