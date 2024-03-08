Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston police lay bestiality, child porn charges after investigation

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 8, 2024 4:57 pm
1 min read
A 36-year-old from Kingston has been charged with one count of making child pornography and one count of bestiality. View image in full screen
A 36-year-old from Kingston has been charged with one count of making child pornography and one count of bestiality. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kingston, Ont., police have laid bestiality and child porn charges following an investigation by its Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

Police say they received a tip about someone engaging in sexual conduct online, possibly involving young children, in late February.

“A further investigation revealed that the individual had been engaged in making written child pornography online,” police said in a release Friday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Additionally, investigators discovered the individual was involved in acts of bestiality and had distributed footage of these acts online.”

A 36-year-old individual from Kingston was arrested at an east-end home Thursday.

The accused is charged with one count of making child pornography and one count of bestiality.

Click to play video: 'Kingston Police remove ‘acting’ tag from Chief Scott Fraser'
Kingston Police remove ‘acting’ tag from Chief Scott Fraser
Trending Now

 

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices